“A deserter and a convicted murderer walk into a courtroom…”

No, this isn’t the opening of a twisted joke- it actually took place last week, during the sentencing hearing for 25th Infantry Division deserter Bowe Bergdahl.

In a case of the truth being stranger than fiction, Retired Army Green Beret Colonel George Marecek -who was convicted of killing his wife in 1991- attended Sergeant Bergdahl’s sentencing hearing thanks to a security lapse.

The 85-year-old retired officer sat only a few feet from the deserter, telling another individual that he had insidious plans for Bergdahl, which just so happened to be overheard by a Washington Post reporter.

“I’ll be glad when this crap is over,” he said. “I got my firing squad standing by.”

Bergdahl’s attorneys overheard Marecek make other threatening statements, resulting in the prosecution notifying authorities of Marecek’s presence.

The eccentric Marecek -who showed up in an Army uniform- was a highly decorated Green Beret in the Vietnam War, awarded the Distinguished Service Cross and Silver Star for valor under fire. In 2000, however, his honor turned to shame as he was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his wife in 1991.

After about three years of prison, he was released early due to a Court of Appeals ruling that found the sentencing judge made an error during sentencing. He gained access to the hearings at Fort Bragg by presenting his ID card, just like any other retiree would be able to.

Marecek maintains his innocence to this day: “I’d rather die in prison than confess to something I didn’t do. “I’m going to be free until I find out who killed her.”

According to the Washington Post, Military Police at the North Carolina installation have been placed on “lookout” alert but are not actively hunting Marecek, though they may question him if he returns.

A spokesman for Fort Bragg refused to discuss the matter, confirming only there had been an unspecified “incident” during Wednesday’s proceedings.

The 31-year-old Bergdahl faces life in prison for abandoning his post.

