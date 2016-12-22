A private cybersecurity firm has reportedly uncovered strong evidence tying the hackers of the Democratic National Committee to elements of Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike was hired by the DNC to investigate the intrusions reportedly made by the Kremlin during the 2016 election, and has suspicions that one of the two hacker groups that hit the DNC belonged to the Russia’s elite GRU agency.

Dubbing the Russian unit “Fancy Bear,” CrowdStrike co-founder Dmitri Alperovitch says the organization has “high confidence” in Russia’s involvement when it comes to the hacking of the DNC.

In addition to the DNC, the Republican National Committee was also hacked, but the attempts were foiled by security measures.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the FBI has privately concluded that Russia was likely involved- but has not drawn a public link to the GRU.

CrowdStrike claims that a variant of the Fancy Bear malware that was used to penetrate the DNC’s network in spring of 2016 was also used to hack an Ukrainian Army android app that allows artillery troops to better train their howitzers on ground targets- an act that was conducted by the GRU.

“The GRU is used for both tactical intelligence collection in the battlefield in support of Russian military operations and also strategic active measures or psychological warfare overseas,” said Alperovitch, who is also a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. “The fact that they would be tracking and helping the Russian military kill Ukrainian army personnel in eastern Ukraine and also intervening in the U.S. election is quite chilling.”

Using the Ukrainian app, the GRU used Fancy Bear to pinpoint enemy army positions as they were being updated in real-time, thus allowing the Russian military a clear view to target Ukrainian units.

During the war, the Ukrainian artillery branches lost over 50% of their weapons in two years of conflict.

The app was created by Ukrainian artillery officer Yaroslav Sherstuk, who only distributed his product through social media following verification.

CrowdStrike also claims that another Russian unit- dubbed “Cozy Bear”- was also involved in the DNC attacks, but cannot accurately determine which intelligence arm it belongs to.

