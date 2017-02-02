National Smokeless Tobacco Company (NSTC) is voluntarily recalling certain of its smokeless tobacco products following similar action taken by its U.S. affiliate, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company (USSTC).

USSTC initiated a recall in the U.S. after receiving eight consumer complaints of foreign metal objects, including sharp metal objects, found in select cans. In each case, the object was visible to the consumer and there have been no reports of consumer injury. Complaints have been received from consumers in Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio. NSTC is not aware of any complaints from individuals in Canada.

The products at issue were manufactured in USSTC’s Franklin Park, IL facility, which also manufactures NSTC’s smokeless tobacco products. NSTC is recalling certain lots of 14 Copenhagen and Skoal product varieties, described below. NSTC is not recalling Copenhagen Snuff Custom, Skoal Long Cut Custom Straight, and Skoal Snus Original.

NSTC is instructing retailers and wholesalers to segregate the recalled products from their inventories. NSTC will assist retailers and wholesalers in returning the product.

A consumer who has any of the products listed in the table below should not open or use the product. Consumers should check www.nstco.ca in the coming days for additional information.

The select cans subject to this recall:

Copenhagen Brand Products

Copenhagen Snuff

Copenhagen Long Cut

Copenhagen Long Cut Wintergreen

Copenhagen Long Cut Southern Blend

Copenhagen Long Cut Straight

Copenhagen Pouches

This recall applies to cans with no printed code on the bottom or lots that have one of the following date codes (45/16, 46/16, 47/16, 48/16, 49/16, 50/16, 51/16, 52/16, 01/17, 02/17, 03/17, 04/17 and 05/17) on the bottom of the can.

Skoal Brand Products

Skoal Long Cut Mint

Skoal Long Cut Cherry

Skoal Long Cut Straight

Skoal Long Cut Citrus

Skoal Long Cut Rich Blend

Skoal Long Cut Crisp Blend

Skoal Bandits Mint

Skoal Pouches Straight

This recall applies to cans with no printed code on the bottom or lots that have one of the following date codes (45/16, 46/16, 47/16, 48/16, 49/16, 50/16, 51/16, 52/16, 01/17, 02/17, 03/17, 04/17 and 05/17) on the bottom of the can.