National Company (NSTC) is voluntarily recalling certain of its products following similar action taken by its U.S. affiliate, U.S. Company (USSTC).
USSTC initiated a recall in the U.S. after receiving eight consumer complaints of foreign metal objects, including sharp metal objects, found in select cans. In each case, the object was visible to the consumer and there have been no reports of consumer injury. Complaints have been received from consumers in Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio. NSTC is not aware of any complaints from individuals in Canada.
The products at issue were manufactured in USSTC’s Franklin Park, IL facility, which also manufactures NSTC’s products. NSTC is recalling certain lots of 14 Copenhagen and Skoal product varieties, described below. NSTC is not recalling Copenhagen Snuff Custom, Skoal Long Cut Custom Straight, and Skoal Snus Original.
NSTC is instructing retailers and wholesalers to segregate the recalled products from their inventories. NSTC will assist retailers and wholesalers in returning the product.
A consumer who has any of the products listed in the table below should not open or use the product. Consumers should check www.nstco.ca in the coming days for additional information.
The select cans subject to this recall:
Copenhagen Brand Products
- Copenhagen Snuff
- Copenhagen Long Cut
- Copenhagen Long Cut Wintergreen
- Copenhagen Long Cut Southern Blend
- Copenhagen Long Cut Straight
- Copenhagen Pouches
This recall applies to cans with no printed code on the bottom or lots that have one of the following date codes (45/16, 46/16, 47/16, 48/16, 49/16, 50/16, 51/16, 52/16, 01/17, 02/17, 03/17, 04/17 and 05/17) on the bottom of the can.
Skoal Brand Products
- Skoal Long Cut Mint
- Skoal Long Cut Cherry
- Skoal Long Cut Straight
- Skoal Long Cut Citrus
- Skoal Long Cut Rich Blend
- Skoal Long Cut Crisp Blend
- Skoal Bandits Mint
- Skoal Pouches Straight
This recall applies to cans with no printed code on the bottom or lots that have one of the following date codes (45/16, 46/16, 47/16, 48/16, 49/16, 50/16, 51/16, 52/16, 01/17, 02/17, 03/17, 04/17 and 05/17) on the bottom of the can.