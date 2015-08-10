A police officer is accused of harassing a disabled veteran who parked in a handicap spot in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Riviera Beach. The veteran –who identifies himself as “Isaiah” –on a video that was posted to YouTube, was questioned by the officer apparently because he did not “look disabled.”
That Riviera Beach officer can be heard telling the man, “You can walk. There are people out there who can’t walk.”
As the altercation escalates, the man starts yelling at the officer for breaking his phone. He says, “You smacked an 700-dollar phone out of my hand … there’s a big crack in it… if I did that to you you’d take me to jail, you’d arrest me for assaulting a police officer.”
“Isaiah” doesn’t back down. He is determined to convince this officer that he has every right to park in a handicap spot. He has all the paperwork to prove it, including all his medical forms from the VA and a handicap placard with his license number on it.
At one point during the argument, Isaiah says to the cop, “I don’t feel safe with you…. call another police officer.” He spots a fire rescue truck parked nearby and yells at the paramedics to call someone, “call the police,” he says. One of the paramedics replies, “That is a police officer.”
The veteran goes on to say, “I have three screws in my leg… was a combat infantryman…..blown up eight times.” He also mentions that he suffered a traumatic brain injury from getting shot at while doing two tours in Iraq, and one in Afghanistan.
A second officer arrives on the scene and immediately tries to calm the man down, and seems to be very apologetic about the whole situation. Isaiah goes over to talk to that officer and immediately forms a bond with him, when the officer says, “I was a soldier too.”
The two begin a brief conversation about their military backgrounds: “What’s your MOS?” I was 54-BRAVO- … oh I was 11 BRAVO.”
Medically retired from the military after enlisting in September of 2005, Isaiah lambastes the first officer saying, “You have no right to tell me if I’m disabled. You are not a doctor. It’s not your job.”
The video ends with the man threatening to post the video on YouTube and report the incident to the officer’s supervisors — as well as file a lawsuit.
However, there’s no confirmation from the Riviera Police Dept. on whether any of those things happened or whether the officer found out any questionable information after ‘running’ the man’s information.
He is a disgrace to the uniform should be fired fuck that fat motherfucker
Another example of a asshole in a uniform thinking he is god
I got harassed by a civilian prick because he didn’t think I DESERVED to be disabled (I am 100%). I told him to “****-off” and he called the cops who read ME the riot act. They said I verbally accosted the bastard. Utter crap…
I am a disabled female combat veteran and this happened to me too. I have had two knee surgeries two jaw surgeries and a TBI, lower back surgeries l, so I don’t ” look old or fat” but still disabled
Looks like that’s the MOST that policeman has been on his feet other than waiting in line @ the donut shop, but he may break in line there, too.
People make such a big deal about a parking spot. If somebody has a handicap plaque they have every right to park in the handicap spot regardless if they are handicap or not. People should mind their own business, but instead they’re more worried about what their neighbors are doing. Seriously they couldnt find something more important to cite him with? How many parking spots are there available? How long could it really take to wait for that spot anyway? There’s enough spots where this is ridiculous, so stop crying because you cant do what he is. Lets be frank and admit the only reason people get in other peoples business is because they are jealous they arent able to do what the accused does so they must try to break down their accomplishments/successes. Unfortunately these days our so called adults still act like ten year olds.
if you can walk then you should not use the handicapped spots, I have had both feet and ankles fixed with pins, both shoulders done, 2 levels in my neck done, heart valve repaired, tumor taken out of my head 3 times, deaf in one ear with fake ear bones, and dozen other internal surgeries and I am considered disabled. yet I do not use those spots and I am still working 2 jobs and am not bleeding the system for free money no phone, nor any assistance.
Happens to me all the time with my invisible disabilities because I look too young is their pathetic excuse for harassment of a person they don’t even know. Until your in that person’s shoes you have no idea what disabilities they are dealing with and how hard it is for them to get out and about. Would this officer be ok with one of his family members being treated the way he treated this disabled veteran?
Hey TA I have been fighting cancer and Ischemic heart disease from Agent Orange can you see either one of those? I think not assholes like you and this cop can go screw yourseves F U man. Just because U are stupid and don’t take advantage of what is offered don’t rag on those smarter than U that do!
Well the officers first mistake was assualting this individual…if it had been me a retired vet with over 20 yrs of service he would have been air vacked out of there !! because i would have wiped up that concrete with his fat ass !! word !!
As a Canadian I read this,and It was disgusting.This so called police officer should loose his job.What a prick not a human being .
Fat Cop should be fired!
TA I am a 100% disabled veteran and a healthcare provider who also worked for the VA until I got totally disabled. This is why you all are not allowed to make these decisions. As a provider I never took it lightly that I would be giving handicap access and it is insulting that you would be ok with my decision for my patients being overruled by someone like this cop or you making a snap judgments based on what? Oh and by the way I served as a medic in Baghdad 2006, did I ever take care of you or your buddies over there? I saw lots of death and destruction over my career but the worst is when you come home and still have to fight to get proper treatment and to not be discriminated against even by those who you consider brothers in arms. You really want people who have no medical knowledge deciding who should be handicap enough to use those limited spots? You do know that there are more handicap people then there are spots no matter what we do right? It is first come first served for a reason and now you want to start kicking some disabled out of the handicap spots if a more obviously disabled shows up and needs it? TA you really need to think your position all the way through. So what does your Leo experience have to do with determination of disability again?
As a volunteer for both a police department and a county sheriff department, I was very well trained by both agencies to patrol and write citations for violators of the disabled parking statutes for my state; BOTH agencies’ training officers stressed that NO ONE other than a physician can state whether or not someone is disabled…that NO ONE has the right to tell the disabled person that they do NOT LOOK disabled! And that includes those folks who don’t even limp (as in this case). Most states accept the “prescription” by a physician that says a person is disabled and the DMV honors those “prescriptions” without question! The policeman in this video is in very serious need of LOTS of TRAINING…in my opinion! The fellow getting harrassed could have held his temper a bit, but we also don’t know all of his disabilities!
Both are wrong. Where the veteran is wrong is he is trying to hold court out on the street. Where the officer is wrong is your job is to check if the handicap placard is legit and that is it. It is not his place to decide whether the placard should have been given or not. If it is legit, move on to the next.
This officer should not have let his personal feelings get involved and the veteran can have his day in court.
In the end the veteran has a busted up cell phone and the officer most likely has a civilian complaint logged against him. Both are losers in this battle.
And yes, if I can touch your cell phone, you are too close
Fire that ass nugget. I feel so bad for that veteran brother of mine. I’m disabled and you can’t see my scars. I walk but no fucking two bit asshole cop gets to decide that. Only legal thing he can do is ask for the information run it and leave. This cop should be put in jail for harassing a citizen and for a silting him. If that dude would have bitch slapped that well deserving cop he would never get out. A badge does not make you above the law. To jail with that cop and a nasty fine of at least a million.
He was not close. Watch again! He kept backing up and the officer was circling him. He provided all the information to the officer to assist him. Meanwhile the Policeman was ignoring him. Simply the Cop feels he is the law. Whatever happened to Serve and Protect?
Not every scar is physical and you can have both physical and emotional disabilites at the same time. As a military police officer of 8 years and counting plus a combat veteran… yes the vet as upset and over the top but we dont know his situation…he should have handled the situation diffrently and not been so close or aggessive…however based on the vidio there is nothing that looks like the officer was in danger and needed to act that way. The level of force was not justified to the initial action..that being said i again dont know the before and after …but i do know the cops actions and thats a no go. You are the order that supports the law you are not a judge or jury despite making calls at the officers discretion which is the duty and “privilage” of those entrusted to uphold the law. If someone breaks the law as in ie they where loitering in a parking lot for example and you find out they are homeless and living in their car but not bothering anyone and just trying to catch some sleep…are you going to give them a ticket…the right anwser is no you tell them to move and point them in direction of some help…if they are wrong and are off the wall with no reasonable cause other then them being a dick then by all means slam them. This vet was right in all ways except his tact but then again who knows what he is dealing with. The local officer is a bit hefty and needs to hit the treadmill….its embarising… and no one is perfect or right all the time…have some humility when your wrong, that goes for everyone inculding me…you ll be a better person. ANY MAN MADE LAW THAT IS ABSOLUTE IS A UNJUST LAW…MOST OF US WOULD BE IN JAIL IF THAT WAS THE CASE.
I was a Medic/instructor/flight status in Army for 7 years and then I retired as a State Law Enforcement Officer. As we are taught in Police Academy if a person has a legal paper stating such that police has no place to judge it since we are not expert in the area. 1st Officer was very wrong in many situations, especially being a Sergeant. He should of remained calm and to calm the subject. He was very wrong for slapping his phone. Unnecessary force (part of force cotinum). 1st Police Officer should be repenmended and the subject has a very good case, especially with the video evidence. That been said 2nd Sergeant on scene was ver professional and dealt with the situation without taking it personally. Remember Police is our servant not the other way around unless subject is actually in a process of a crime. On the side of the subject. I would be irrate to if a Officer questioned my status with all the paper. It appears that the 1st Sergeant needs some more training in dealing with public. Lastly, when I was a Medic I was the first to recommend a soldier as a good canidate for disability. whether be medical or psychological. Then he will see a Doctor for an another assesment then it will go to a board for final review. Subject was right when he stated that not all symptoms are visable and the Officer has no right to ask about his medical condition (HIPPA LAW) by law.
Oh TA I am so glad you don’t need any additional assistance from your medical problems but comparing your conditions to someone else’s has no bearing on how their able to handle their disabilities. Everybody is different and has different reactions to treatment and how long it takes to heal. You are not better person than those that need help because you use less services either. Being disabled is not some kind of competition to show how strong you are in refusing any assistance. Your comments are no less discriminatory than the cops against those different than you TA.
R. kenneth, well some things are just worth going to jail for brother, im telling you this, if im assualted , there may be a jail cell awaitning me…but what is awaiting him will be far worse….everything on video they will work it out, but ill be damn, if i am battered by anyone period , regardless if that individual thinks he was in a bad mood or it was a mistake on his part, im not a hateful person but enough is enough, you shit on a vet and im there…especially a combat vet, im involved…get that god damn cell ready…i like cable tv……
The veteran was in the right. Too bad he had to act like an out of control jerk. Just think how much more powerful this video would have been if Isaiah had taken the high road in this encounter. He sounded like he had already consumed some of that liquor he said he was going to buy.
This is outrageous. Did he get his phone replaced I hope?
Two things here. First cop shouldn’t of knocked the phone. Second, Isaah doesn’t NEED that disabled parking space. He clearly demonstrates this by standing and walking around for over 10 minutes during the video. To qualify for a disable parking permit your mobility needs to be severely limited, so much so that you cannot walk 200 feet without rest. It only takes 45 seconds to walk 200 feet. If you can stand and walk around for 10+ minutes you clearly don’t qualify.
All this story shows is how screwed up the disabled placard system is. Perhaps Issah was severely limited when first issued the placard. But video proves he no longer is severely limited.
wow !!!! so upsetting because they are both correct but they both were a bit over the top trying to prove their point…so thankful that it didn’t escalate into anything worse..we need our police to be able to enforce laws without all the drama people throw at them with that said we must continue to fight for our veterans both groups of brave men and women simply deserve our respect and support so sad to see them working against one another
You do NOT walk up on a cop, confrontational, close enough to touch him. EVER. If he can touch you, YOU ARE TOO DAMN CLOSE. This idiot is an embarrassment. He is cussing the cop out, calling him names, pushing up on his space when as a 11B (as he stated) HE KNOWS NOT TO GET THAT CLOSE. Idiot.
Wow even black police don’t care about there own black community that’s digesting
Stupid video. He’s starting it and he’s going for it. blah!
Two idiots arguing….
What a fat cunt.
The Disabled Veteran plate(DV) doesn’t give you the right to park in a handicap spot; however the Veteran in the video also has a disabled tag from the DMV giving him that right. The Police Officer had no right whatsoever to question his disability status, and his behavior was very inappropriate for an Officer. Kudos to the second officer on scene trying to calm the situation down, and that is how an officer should act. Our Police around the country have one of the toughest jobs, but when you have officers that act like the first officer it just gives more ammo to those that talk crap about the Police. I hope the first officer is reprimanded and made to attend sensitivy training. I respect the job of our law enforcement and 99.9% of them are great, but that .1% brings down the good ones, and with todays social media all we seem to see are the bad apples.
I tore my Achilles Tendon late last year and because I was favoring that leg, I now have hip and groin problems, so I walk with a limp. On bad days I use crutches. On slightly better days I use a cane. I can walk maybe a block or two at a time before I have to rest. But I have not bothered to get a Handicapped Sticker because I feel there are people worse off than me who need the spot more than I do.
Also, there are many A-Holes out there taking up Handicapped spaces either without stickers or worse yet, with fake ones. So the cop was 100% right in checking out the guy. The cop isn’t a mind reader and he was trying to do a good thing.
What I got out of this is the guy parking in the Handicapped spot got his ass out and rather than just giving the cop the information and let him check it out, he decided to cop an attitude instead. And it just escalated from there.
Luckily the cop involved was Black and not White, or all hell would have broken loose.
I don’t think the video tells us if the guy really checked out OK or not. His comment that he “was blown up 8 times” sounds a bit bogus. But this whole thing could have been avoided if both parties were able to keep cooler heads.
On the other hand, if it turned out that the Handicapped Sticker was phoney, the cops should have busted his sorry a$$. Hopefully if the sticker was legit, both guys should have apologized to each other and shook hands.
There was really no reason for something this simple to have escalated the way it did, and neither one was innocent.
👉🏼Great, well thought out comment!
I have handicap plates on my car. If you see me park in the morning, you will see me walking quickly and upright and think “why does she have handicap plates”?. If you see me at the end of the day, I will be using a cane and struggling to creep along, You can’t judge a book by it’s cover. And we have good cops and bad cops, just like in all walks of life. Hopefully the good cops will outweight the bad. I have family members who were or are cops. In every situation, I will give cops the benefit of the doubt. But what does one handicap spot, possibly occupied by a non-handicapped person, matter in the long run. People take advantage of everything these days. I say better to let one person occupy a parking spot wrongfully than to make one person feel of no worth.
I will make one final comment about this incident! Most places that I know have folks other than “sworn” officers dealing with disabled parking violations; it would seem that someone who is a Sgt. would have other more important duties to attend to; that doesn’t mean the parking privileges afforded to disabled people are not important, but they’re not part of the criminal element that usually takes priority!
The language the man is using is way off base. It is apparent that he does not rate a handicap plaqard, by brother was in a wheel chair and refused them because he was strong enough wheel his self where he needed to go. This man is clearly abusing the system and no respect for authority or law enforcement. I would love to take a look at his military record and he conduct marks.
the cop is ‘dead wrong’ for exerting physical force against him – but – the guy is a big mouth idiot who could have done this quietly.
this is funny becasue my obeservation is this cop isn’t fit for his job, i thing he should be relieved of duty til inwhich point he can pass the pd’s fitness requirements, and i’m not talking about getting his glasses on straight and how many donuts he can inhale
Glendon Baker
“It is apparent that he does not rate a handicap plaqard”
“This man is clearly abusing the system and no respect for authority or law enforcement”
You are just as uninformed as this cop. If what this vet is truly saying is true, do you know how a TBI affects this vet? Do you know that it can affect your stability at times, make you have siezures. You know the massive migraines that make up the day of a person with a TBI? I know that I for one would want to be in a disabled spot all the way in the front so if I fell or had a seizure, people would see it right away and help. Those spots are not just for those with mobility handicaps, and if he does have a TBI then by all means he can park in one especially when you can see he has the placard and tags.
WHAT really hackes me up is to see a car paked in a disabled space with a disabled person sitting in the passenger side..now that IS not what a disabled space is for. When my son was able to come to my home and drive me to the store , he would drop at the doorway and drive my car to park in a regular spot,Then he would walk into the store to help me out with my groceries.
The officer was in the wrong. That being said there are an abundance of military vets that are also in the wrong. This is why you see many in jail. Its not just in the US but also I. Other countries. In the UK the number includes some staggering 33% of vets are imprisoned for committing violence against civilians. This post doesn’t mean this is the case with ALL vets but with some. The point is that many officers are to be cautious around vets. They are very combative especially when alcohol is involved. I’m sure there are those of you who suffer from PTSD and know that when alcohol and medication are mixed the outcome is never good. I’ve seen this first hand domestically and in the community.
cop doesnt look fit enough to do his job