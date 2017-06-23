A former two-star general who was recently in command of the 1st Infantry Division has been bumped down to the rank of brigadier general, following an investigation that determined he had an extra-marital and “inappropriate relationship” with a junior officer.

Wayne W. Grigsby Jr., who was suspended from command of the Kansas-based First Infantry Division in light of the investigation into his inappropriate behaviour, was demoted from major general to brigadier general after it was discovered he had called and texted a female captain over 850 times, as well as visiting her at her home.

While Grigsby was relieved of his command in august and received a formal reprimand in April, he is now expected to retire on August 1st.

Grigsby’s affair was reportedly nothing new at his Kansas duty station of Fort Riley- the Army and Inspectors General received a mountain of grievance reports on the matter from the soldiers of the installation.

One complainant even went so far as to say Grigsby’s wife knew all about the relationship with the captain and had moved from the home, posting messages regarding cheating on Twitter.

Grigsby’s Command Sergeant Major and chief of staff had also tried to intervene, telling him “flat out that there was a very serious perception out there; ‘people are talking about it, you need to stop,’” according to the investigation report.

Cheating commanders seems to be a recurring trend these days, with the US Air Force coming down on a retired four-star for an affair, and the US Navy quagmired in a “sex for secrets” scandal involving 30 admirals and an Asian defense contractor.

In a statement to the Washington Post, Grigsby did not elaborate on what transpired but apologized to both the Army and his family, claiming he was embarrassed and disappointed in [him]self.”

