A Fort Hood soldier and CID special agent was found dead less than 50 meters from the Texas Army post’s Criminal Investigation Command headquarters- and investigators are trying to find out why.

The body of Staff Sergeant Steven K. Hines was discovered near the headquarters building on Sunday at around 10 PM. Hines was a CID special agent assigned to the 11th Military Police Battalion.

The 11th Military Police Battalion (CID) supports commanders and conducts criminal investigations of serious, sensitive, or special incidents throughout the Battalion’s designated area of responsibility – Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Oklahoma.

According to CID agents currently investigating the Hines’ death, foul play is not suspected but cannot be ruled out at this time. Special agents from outside the installation have been dispatched to take command of the investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our agents,” said Major General Mark S. Inch, the provost marshal general of the Army and commanding general of CID. “The Criminal Investigation Command is a very small and close-knit organization. Losing one of our own deeply affects us all. We will do everything in our power to support the Hines family during this very difficult time.”

According to the Killeen Daily Herald, Hines joined the US Army in July of 2007. During his career, he was awarded with two Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, three Army Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, two Iraq Campaign Medals, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, two Overseas Service Ribbons and the Army Driver Badge.

