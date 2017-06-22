A Canadian special elite forces member may have set a world record by killing a suspected insurgent in Iraq with the world’s longest kill shot, according to a report.

The Globe and Mail reported that a member of Canada’s Joint Task Force 2 set the world record for longest sniper shot to kill a human being. The unnamed sniper is said to have killed the suspected insurgent from a length of approximately 11,319 feet. The bullet traveled for 10 seconds before penetrating its target.

The service member reportedly using a McMillan TAC-50 sniper rifle while firing from a high-rise during an operation that took place within the last month in Iraq.

“The shot in question actually disrupted a Daesh [Islamic State] attack on Iraqi security forces,” a military source told the paper. “Instead of dropping a bomb that could potentially kill civilians in the area, it is a very precise application of force and because it was so far way, the bad guys didn’t have a clue what was happening.”

If the length of the reported shot proves to be accurate, it will have shattered the previous record set by British soldier Chris Harrison, who killed two suspected Taliban members in Afghanistan in 2009 from a distance of 8,120 feet.

The last time the U.S. held the record was in 2004 when an Army Ranger sniper, Staff Sergeant Brian Kremer, assigned to 2nd Ranger Battalion, killed an insurgent in Iraq from a distance of more than 1.5 miles using a Barrett M82A1.

In March, Canada’s defense minister Harjit Sajjan announced that the country’s military will extend its operations in northern Iraq until June 30.

The Canadian military has been supporting Kurdish forces against Islamic State in its attempt to take back the region, including the battle for the city of Mosul.

Popular Military contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.