A 26 year-old California woman is accused of murdering a U.S. Naval NCO with more than twenty years serving his country.

According to KGTV, Darla Renee Jackson allegedly killed Chief Petty Officer Zach Buob during an intentional accident with her Nissan Altima. Darla is accused of attempting to side swipe Buob’s Ducati motorcycle, but she ended up rear-ending it and running it and Buob over. The incident occurred on State Route 54 in the San Diego area.

Chief Petty Officer Buob, 39 was serving in the Navy under the special operations command and had completed multiple combat tours overseas during his more than twenty years of service.

One of Buob’s friends told NBC 7, “Buob worked as an elite special boat operator, but motorcycles and trucks were his passion — only overshadowed by his love for family and friends.”

Darla Jackson has been charged with first degree murder and has been booked into the Las Colinas Dentition and Re-entry Facility without the possibility of bail. She is scheduled to make her first appearance in court on Tuesday.