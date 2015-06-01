A 26 year-old California woman is accused of murdering a U.S. Naval NCO with more than twenty years serving his country.
According to KGTV, Darla Renee Jackson allegedly killed Chief Petty Officer Zach Buob during an intentional accident with her Nissan Altima. Darla is accused of attempting to side swipe Buob’s Ducati motorcycle, but she ended up rear-ending it and running it and Buob over. The incident occurred on State Route 54 in the San Diego area.
Chief Petty Officer Buob, 39 was serving in the Navy under the special operations command and had completed multiple combat tours overseas during his more than twenty years of service.
One of Buob’s friends told NBC 7, “Buob worked as an elite special boat operator, but motorcycles and trucks were his passion — only overshadowed by his love for family and friends.”
Darla Jackson has been charged with first degree murder and has been booked into the Las Colinas Dentition and Re-entry Facility without the possibility of bail. She is scheduled to make her first appearance in court on Tuesday.
If it’s certain she comit the crime don’t waste tax money on courts . !
Sad.. A minute of rage can change everything
death sentence !
Try her and if found guilty, execute her.
God Bless, Chief!
I hope Karma has a ( ROPE )
Give her the chair!!
String her up out behind the courthouse
Killer need to be killed
Hope they put that bitch in jail for life
You take a live you give a live not in jail
What a shame! Damn civies!
Rest in Peace!
R.I.P. shipmate
I hope they sentence her to life without parol.
Must be a miserable person. Misery loves company
How ungrateful of her.
Glad she’s put away!!
I WANT TO SAY THANK YOU FOR HIS SERVICES TO OUR GREAT COUNTRY.
Fuck the bitch ,,,,, EXCECUTE
I loved Zach as a friend, a brother and a shipmate. Rest in peace my friend.
Kill the fucking bitch
Hang the bitch, without a trial
I believe I knew this man in the 1990’s From Anchors & Spurs at 32nd. St. Naval Station R. I. P.
Bitch don’t know how to drive
It doesn’t seem like anyone knew the real zack. Seems like he fooled all of you. You all fell for the media bias and still believe he is a saint. Wake up! Zack spent his spare time attacking motorists for no known reason. He would go out on the highways already in a road rage with his bike in race mode and face and license plate hidden knowing that he was going to fight with someone and leave them with property damage. He loved the adrenaline rush of tormenting motorists, men, women, elderly, he didn’t care. He would torment them and cause property damage to their vehicles and then take off at high speeds to try to evade them. Do you really believe he was just cruising along minding his own business and some bad motorist came along? If this young lady was the road rager, why had zack been in so many altercations with motorists? He had the road rage and often. Do you really think that was zack’s first time kicking and caving in a passenger door while both vehicles are traveling freeway speeds? Think about it. That takes a lot of practice to get less than 1-2 feet away from a car moving about 70mph and kick the door so hard leaving a distinct toe to heel (Navy) boot print and a dent about 3 feet long with damage visible in the inside of the car! If this was his first time, do you really believe he would stay on this bike? It takes practice and Zack had a lot of practice. He even saw the baby seat in the back of her car and he didn’t care if there was a baby in it or not. He didn’t care. There are probably many motorists that were attacked by him and did not report him because they could not identify him. Hopefully, once zack’s dark side is exposed internationally with the evidence from this case, many other victims will come forward. From those victims that did report him and provide pictures, he was wearing almost the exact same outfit in every photo, including the military issue beige boots that he kicked cars with.That shows a lot of respect for the Navy, doesn’t it? Quit defending this guy. How many times was he going to pick a fight on the highways and then entice a motorist to follow him and then when his victim gets close, he swerves in front of them and stops?:The Navy and zack’s family should have got him help long ago, but turned their heads the other way. So, instead he used a young motherfor suicide by motorist. If it wasn’t this young girl, zack would have continued to do this to other motorists and someone else would have taken the punishment for his suicide. Oh, and don’t forget the sensitive documents that he was carrying in his backpack that the CHP said “had to be secured immediately”. What were those documents? Is everyone covering this up too? Not only was he the freeway terrorist risking the safety of all motorists, but what was he packing in his backpack that could risk the whole country? This was a person that needed help and never got it. He would deploy to other countries and then come back here and attack his own U.S. citizens. That is no hero. Shame on him and shame on all of you for not helping him before he ended his life.