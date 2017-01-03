British military officials are investigating the death of a soldier, after he was shot to death in Iraq while on a training mission.

The soldier has not yet been identified but according to the Daily Mail he was with the 2nd Battalion, Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment. Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion are reportedly providing protection to other British troops who are training local security forces.

The Mail reports that the death occurred “inside the wire” at a base north of Baghdad. The Ministry of Defense has stated that that the death was not a result of “enemy activity.” The British soldier was reportedly in Taji training Iraqi and Kurdish security forces to fight against Islamic State.

According to the BBC, Camp Taji — also known as Camp Cooke– is a coalition forces base. About 150 British soldiers from the 2nd battalion have been deployed to Iraq for six months, as part of the UKs effort to combat ISIS militants.

