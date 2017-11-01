A British Army soldier has come forward to make an accusation of sexual misconduct against Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey.

Daniel Beal alleges Spacey flashed his genitals at the hotel bar of Goodwood Park Hotel in West Sussex, England. He claims Spacey asked him, “it’s big, isn’t it?”

Beal, who was only nineteen at the time, says the incident occurred when he went out for a cigarette when he was working at the bar in 2010.

“Before I had a chance to do anything he got his d*** out.” he said. ”What the f*** are you doing?,” he told Spacey.

Spacey allegedly tied to pull his hand towards his penis but Beal walked way. Beal claims Spacey was attempting to manipulate him from the moment he arrived at the hotel bar. Spacey was apparently drinking whiskey heavily.

“Every time I tried to give him a drink he’d touch my hand in a weird way. He was drinking more and more — he got through a bottle of Jack Daniels.”

Spacey went as far as trying to lure Beal to his hotel room with the offer of marijuana but Beal declined.

After the incident Spacey offered his IWC Portofino watch -worth over $5,000- to Beal as a trade for his inexpensive Casio watch. Beal says Spacey’s entourage called the hotel to demand the watch back but Beal had already sold the watch for 3,200 euros.

Beal told Spacey’s team that he had lost the watch.

Beal is now serving in the British Army but decided to come forward about the incident because others have come forward to accuse Spacey.

Spacey was in area of the hotel to visit Chichester Festival Theatre during the time Beal claims the incident occurred, according to The Sun.

The allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey began with the accusation that he inappropriately touched actor Anthony Rapp in 1986 when he was 14 years old.

