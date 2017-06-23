DAYTON, Ohio — Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.

Penelope Reed of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Dayton says a report was received at 12:31 p.m. Friday of a jet off the end of a runway and on its top. She says Wright-Patterson Air Force Base dispatched a crash team and heavy rescue crew.

The aircraft reportedly crashed while landing after a familiarization flight ahead of the air show. While taxing on the runway a large gust of wind caused the aircraft to flip over, trapping the occupants inside.

No injuries were immediately reported as emergency responders were working to extricate the two occupants inside the aircraft. One occupant was removed from the aircraft soon after the mishap and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. According to first responders radio traffic, the occupant was seen giving a thumbs up as they were being removed from the aircraft. The other occupant was removed around 2:30 p.m.

Both occupants were reported as conscious but their condition is unknown at this time.

USAF Thunderbirds were conducting a familiarization flight June 23. There was a mishap upon landing at 12:20 p.m. More info to come. — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) June 23, 2017

The pilot and the other occupant were in one of the Thunderbirds two F-16D twin-seat trainers.

Secretary of the Air Force, Heather Wilson tweeted, “My thoughts are w/ the Thunderbird’s crews and families. Thanks to the first responders on the scene.”

The mishap was the first time an accident has occurred near Dayton since wing walker Jane Wicker ‘s plane crashed at the Vectren Air Show in 2013. The crash took the life of the 44-year-old professional stuntwoman and the 64-year-old pilot, Charlie Schwenker.

