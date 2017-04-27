To US Special Operations Forces soldiers were killed and one wounded while conducting a US-Afghan operation in Afghanistan today, with ISIS troops taking 18 casualties in the skirmish.

The operation, which took place in the Achin District of Nangarhar Province, was targeting ISIS-K, the terror cell’s Afghanistan franchise.

The primary area of operations for ISIS-K, Achin District is also the site of where the Mother Of All Bombs was dropped earlier this month, resulting in the death of over 100 ISIS fighters.

According to CNN, commander of US forces in Afghanistan General John Nicholson has pledged to eliminate ISIS-K from Afghanistan this year.

