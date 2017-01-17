The whistleblower partially responsible for unleashing classified information -resulting in a media circus and disinformation spree that negatively affected US service members- has had his/her sentence commuted by President Obama.

BREAKING: President Barack Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning, who leaked Army documents and is serving 35 years. — The Associated Press (@AP) January 17, 2017

Formerly known as Private First Class Bradley Manning before claiming to be transgender, Chelsea Manning is a former Army intelligence analyst who is serving a 35-year sentence for leaking classified material that resulted in not only scandals concerning US military operations around the world but greatly affected the lives (often putting them at risk) of US service members.

The White House says Manning is one of 209 inmates whose sentences Obama is shortening.

The Associated Press reports: “Obama is also pardoning 64 people, including retired Gen. James Cartwright, who was charged with making false statements during a probe into disclosure of classified information.”

