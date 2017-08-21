A rescue mission has been launched after the guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain was damaged after colliding with an oil tanker off the coast of Singapore.

The US navy said the warship had “sustained damage to her port side aft” and “search and rescue efforts underway” after the incident at 5.24am local time on Monday.

It was in collision with the Alnic MC, an oil tanker that sails under the Liberian flag and which has a gross tonnage of 30,040.

The US ship is named after the father of Arizona senator John McCain, who tweeted that he was praying for the crew.

Cindy & I are keeping America’s sailors aboard the USS John S McCain in our prayers tonight – appreciate the work of search & rescue crews https://t.co/jzk9giXbfg — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 21, 2017

Seven US sailors died when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship off Japan in June. A report into how the collision was allowed to happen on a sophisticated naval warship is due to be released soon with unnamed officials saying that crew members will be held accountable.

The Japan-based 7th fleet said the McCain was heading to Singapore for a routine port visit.

#USSJohnSMcCain collided with the #AlnicMC ; a merchant oil tanker pic.twitter.com/BGf1A1tCFL — Strategic Sentinel (@StratSentinel) August 20, 2017

This is a breaking news story. More updates will follow.

Copyright © 2017 theguardian.com. All rights reserved.