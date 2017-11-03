A military judge has come to a decision in Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl’s sentencing hearing.

The disgraced US Army Sergeant (promoted while in captivity) was given a dishonorable discharge by a military judge on Friday.

The judge, Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance, said he will avoid prison time for the charge of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy after abandoning his outpost in 2009, according to CNN.

Bergdahl was held captive by the Taliban for five years and pleaded guilty last month to charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. He was released in May 2014 in exchange for five Guantanamo Bay detainees.

His charges gave him the possibility of life in prison, but the prosecution only asked for a 14-year sentence. Bergdahl’s attorneys asked Col. Nance for a punishment of dishonorable discharge.

It was Bergdahl’s choice to enter a guilty plea, which allowed him to be tried by a military judge instead of a jury.

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.