A military judge has come to a decision in Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl’s sentencing hearing.
The disgraced US Army Sergeant (promoted while in captivity) was given a dishonorable discharge by a military judge on Friday.
The judge, Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance, said he will avoid prison time for the charge of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy after abandoning his outpost in 2009, according to CNN.
Bergdahl was held captive by the Taliban for five years and pleaded guilty last month to charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. He was released in May 2014 in exchange for five Guantanamo Bay detainees.
His charges gave him the possibility of life in prison, but the prosecution only asked for a 14-year sentence. Bergdahl’s attorneys asked Col. Nance for a punishment of dishonorable discharge.
It was Bergdahl’s choice to enter a guilty plea, which allowed him to be tried by a military judge instead of a jury.
NOT ACCEPTABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 6 MEN DIED! MANY HURT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Disgusting. The traitor should have been swinging from the gallows.
WTF?????????????? If THIS wasn’t a punishable crime for spending YEARS in jail, if not for life, WHAT THE HELL IS????????????? What is wrong with this country? People smoking pot get a more severe sentence than this traitor!! Not acceptable.
Should have hung the son of a bitch!
Please IMMEDIATELY remove the pic of this traitor in front of our flag. Show him in civilian clothes, not in my uniform.
I served with honor and I expect all others to do so as well. The UCMJ clearly details the penalty for desertion in the face of the enemy if I am not mistaken. He should face several men, all with weapons pointed in his direction. UCMJ has always been an unforgiving mistress, demanding compliance with its rules and rightfully so. I am sickened by this verdict.
This is a crock of shit, how can they justify this. Not only does he need to be taught a lesson and be held accountable for his cowardly actions, but the judge needs to be held accountable as well. He basically just spit in the face of the men who sacrificed themselves to find him.
Keep in mind, though I do not like (at all) what he did we have no idea what he went though. I am not sure what I feel about his sentence being basically commuted for time served. And I am pretty certain non of us would want to be detained or held. I am also guessing it was worse than Leavenworth. I do think that since the military really had no choice but to try to rescue him those and soldiers deaths should carry some weight but that is part of our job when we sign up. And him being a deserter should carry some sort of stiff justice. Most of us would have done our duty if told to try to rescue him. He is to blame for having to go in, but it is part of our job. I am also guessing he will carry the stigma of being one of the most hated men currently in America. Comments like just shoot him.. really>? What is he Bin Laden to be summarily sentenced to execution. When was the last time we executed someone for treason, and how many leaks have we had go unpunished last few decades with nothing done to the perpetrators, Shooting people in Retaliation (not justice) is Ignorant and belittling to our military.
It’s the fact that in the areas where he was believed to be captured all of a sudden the enemies TTP’s changed and they became more effective at attacking us. I knew men hurt while looking for this pos. Fuck him. He needs to be in jail for life.
This is bullshit I am retired Army and I am so ashamed of ever being in the Army now. I will NEVER put on any part of my old uniform again I think I will burn it this makes me sick
Wow…..that’s all i can say .
UN-f@ing-BELIEVABLE
This men should face a penalty. His desertion cost other men their LIVES.