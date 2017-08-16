United States Army and Coast Guard personnel have responded to the report of a downed Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter off the coast of Oahu in Hawaii.

The Coast Guard says the helicopter carrying five crew members reportedly went down two miles off Kaena Point.

A debris field was spotted by military personnel around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Responders are currently searching for the five missing crew members.

“The Coast Guard Command Center in Honolulu reports they received a call from personnel at Wheeler Army Airfield stating they lost communication with one of the aircrews aboard a Black Hawk helicopter,” according to NBC.

Two helicopters were reportedly conducting training exercises at the time communication was lost.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is released.