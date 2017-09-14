Reports of an explosion during a training exercise on Thursday morning at Fort Bragg are beginning to surface.

Initial reports claim fifteen soldiers from the U.S. Army Special Forces were taken to the Womack Army Medical Center for injuries.

One local news source claims the injuries stemmed from an explosion but did not detail a cause or surrounding circumstances. The local ABC affiliate in North Carolina claims the explosion occurred after”a vehicle rolled over on a remote part of the base.”

A spokesman for U.S. Army Special Operations Command told the Fayetteville Observer that officials did not yet know the number of soldiers injured or the extent of those injuries. He also could not say what may have caused the injuries.

“There was an incident that occurred on one of the ranges,” Lt. Col. Rob Bockholt said. “We’re looking into exactly what happened.”

The injured soldiers belong to a unit under USASOC’s command, Bockholt said. He said USASOC is investigating the incident.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information is released.