United States Army officials at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, have identified the body of a soldier who was reported missing after he allegedly leapt into a nearby river to escape an altercation at a bar.

Colonel Martin O’Donnell of Fort Campbell Public Affairs identified the soldier as Sergeant Ryan A. Estridge a 26-year-old infantryman with the second Brigade combat team of the 101st Airborne Division.

A native of Wisconsin, Estridge was reported missing on September 1, after falling (or leaping) into the Red River following an altercation with another man outside of the nearby Electric Cowboy bar in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Emergency Personnel had been searching for Estridge since the night of his disappearance, although search and rescue efforts were hampered by poor weather conditions.

Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Director Jerry Buchanan said the body was found a short distance upriver from a nearby dam lock.

According to Clarksville Now, witnesses report that security guards had broken up a fight between the two men. Estridge reportedly fought with the security personnel before entering the fast-moving water of the nearby Red River, though authorities are not certain whether the soldier fell or leapt to his death.

Estridge’s body traveled from the Red River to the nearby Cumberland, where it was eventually discovered.



