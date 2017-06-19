A number of US sailors’ remains that were missing from the collision between USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) and a merchant ship have been found, according to the US Navy.
As reported, the USS Fitzgerald was involved in a collision with a merchant vessel at approximately early Saturday while operating about 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan. There were seven sailors unaccounted for in the accident.
As search and rescue crews gained access to the spaces that were damaged during the collision and the missing sailors were located in the flooded berthing compartments.
The deceased are:
- Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia;
- Petty Officer 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego;
- Petty Officer 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut;
- Petty Officer 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas;
- Petty Officer 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California;
- Petty Officer 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland, and
- Petty Officer 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio.
Leave A Comment