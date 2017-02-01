Four US Army soldiers based out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky were hospitalized after their UH-60 Black Hawk transport helicopter crashed and caught fire yesterday morning.

The soldiers -who were assigned to the 101st Airborne Division- were aboard the UH-60 when it went down at around 11AM and were quickly rescued from the helicopter by US troops from the 1st BCT, who just happened to be training nearby.

While it is unclear what injuries the soldiers suffered, three of them were loaded onto helicopters and transported to Tennessee’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, which is where people in the region are often sent to if they suffer serious injuries or illnesses. The fourth soldier was treated at Fort Campbell’s Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH).

“Our priority is to provide the best medical care available to the Soldiers and support services to their Families,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) commanding general Major General Andrew P. Poppas told local news media in a statement. “Their care and well-being is of our utmost concern.”

According to the Stars and Stripes, the Army said it has begun an investigation into the incident.

