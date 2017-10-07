After the video release of playboy, “King of Instagram” and Navy SEAL-washout Dan Bilzerian looking for the Las Vegas gunman- and then unsuccessfully trying to convince a local lawman to give him his rifle, he has come to his own defense again.

At around 1:00 AM EST Bilzerian posted a video, which at first appeared to be an apology, to his Instagram account.

“I want to take a minute to apologize to the media and Dakota and anybody else I offended,” hes says. “I’m just kidding; go f**k yourselves.”

Bilzerian -who is seemingly filmed as much as a reality TV star- can be seen on an instagram video running behind a barrier as he and his cameraman search for the shooter. As the gunfire picks back up, Bilzerian pops his head over the berm just as (what appears to be) a Clark County Deputy slides for cover, armed with an AR15.

Bilzerian shows the deputy his carry permit (which he calls “credentials”) and repeatedly asks him for his carbine.

“Dude!” the deputy responded, reeling away. “You know better than that! I don’t who who the f*** you are.”

Bilzerian now claims he is a sworn reserve police officer and his job was to get a gun and shoot back at the shooter.

“I’m a sworn commissioned reserve police officer, I wouldn’t normally tell you that, but I think it’s important you know that for the context of this video,” he wrote on his Facebook. “I am not a medic or a hero in anyway, my instinct when someone is shooting at me is to get a gun and shoot back.”

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc. All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.