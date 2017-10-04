Cardshark, trust funder, “King of Instagram” and SEAL washout Dan Bilzerian apparently doesn’t know when to use his poker face- this time referring to Marine Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer as a “retard.”

The feud began when Bilzerian filmed himself fleeing from the Las Vegas shooting that took place Sunday night, claiming he saw a woman get shot in the head- and abandoned her.

The seemingly opportunistic account from the ground -be it for attention or genuine panic- and subsequent response to the disaster sparked the ire of USMC Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer.

“This is why children shouldn’t classify heroes by their followers or their photos,” Dakota Meyer wrote on twitter. “Dan Bilzerian [,] this is what kills me about people like you. Always playing “operator dress up” and so so tough when the cameras are on. A woman just got shot in the head and you are running away filming[.] that’s not what operators do. Please stop trying to be someone your [sic] not. People are dying, you’re running away not helping them and pretending it’s worthy of a video is disgusting.”

Overnight, Dan Bilzerian became the subject of articles, memes and other such content that documented his ordeal.

In response, Bilzerian stared into his camera phone once again and responded to the bad press, calling Meyer a “retard.”

“So I wake up this morning, and the news is talking sh*t,” he said on October 3. “Some Marine saying that I was a pu**y for running away and that I should have stood my ground when I got a guy shooting at me with a machine gun.”

“So, I mean, if we follow that retard’s logic, we’d probably have, you know, 600 dead if everybody stood their ground instead of running for cover.”

Even ignoring that a SEAL-washout who never saw combat referred to an MOH recipient as “some Marine,” the poker-player then went on to attempt online absolution, claiming he went back to grab firearms and stayed in the area for three hours.

The actions of Meyer during battle in Kunar Province, Afghanistan speaks for itself; they clearly contradict Bilzerian’s statement regarding Meyer’s logic. Here is a portion of his Medal of Honor citation:

“Moving into the village, the patrol was ambushed by more than 50 enemy fighters firing rocket propelled grenades, mortars, and machine guns from houses and fortified positions on the slopes above. Hearing over the radio that four U.S. team members were cut off, Corporal Meyer seized the initiative. With a fellow Marine driving, Corporal Meyer took the exposed gunner’s position in a gun-truck as they drove down the steeply terraced terrain in a daring attempt to disrupt the enemy attack and locate the trapped U.S. team. Disregarding intense enemy fire now concentrated on their lone vehicle, Corporal Meyer killed a number of enemy fighters with the mounted machine guns and his rifle, some at near point blank range, as he and his driver made three solo trips into the ambush area. During the first two trips, he and his driver evacuated two dozen Afghan soldiers, many of whom were wounded. When one machine gun became inoperable, he directed a return to the rally point to switch to another gun-truck for a third trip into the ambush area where his accurate fire directly supported the remaining U.S. personnel and Afghan soldiers fighting their way out of the ambush. Despite a shrapnel wound to his arm, Corporal Meyer made two more trips into the ambush area in a third gun-truck accompanied by four other Afghan vehicles to recover more wounded Afghan soldiers and search for the missing U.S. team members. Still under heavy enemy fire, he dismounted the vehicle on the fifth trip and moved on foot to locate and recover the bodies of his team members. Meyer’s daring initiative and bold fighting spirit throughout the 6-hour battle significantly disrupted the enemy’s attack and inspired the members of the combined force to fight on.”

Bilzerian entered the Navy SEAL training program in 2000 but failed to graduate despite several attempts. He was reportedly dropped from the program for a “safety violation on the shooting range.”

