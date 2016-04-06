Wonder why the Air Force was not included? Because they are TOO EASY to pick on…
Iam so proud of my nephew to Night IA he last Night he is going to AmryDamen Brewer he is 18yeary he is leaveing he FAMILY AND FRIENDS I JUST WANT DañEn iam so Proust of you i you are in my PRAYER Hear My PRAYER WAICH
O vEr MY NEPHEW DAMEN BREWER
Iam so proud of my nephew to Night IA he last Night he is going to AmryDamen Brewer he is 18yeary he is leaveing he FAMILY AND FRIENDS I JUST WANT DañEn iam so Proust of you i you are in my PRAYER Hear My PRAYER WAICH
O vEr MY NEPHEW DAMEN BREWER