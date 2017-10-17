Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who was held prisoner by the Taliban for nearly five years, pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy during a hearing Monday on Fort Bragg.

Bergdahl entered the pleas while standing with his military lawyer Maj. Oren Gleich.

“I left on my own, without authority,” Bergdahl said. “I understand leaving was against the law.”

The pleas were accepted by Col. Jeffery Nance, the military judge overseeing the case. There is no pre-trial agreement regarding sentencing.

The sentencing phase will continue Monday. Witnesses could be called to testify.

Bergdahl could be demoted in rank to private, forfeit pay and allowances, receive a dishonorable discharge and serve life in prison without parole.

There was talk earlier this month that Bergdahl could enter a plea. More than 30 media outlets were registered to attend Monday’s hearing.

Bergdahl walked off his remote post in Afghanistan in 2009 and was subsequently captured and held by the Taliban for half a decade.

He was charged in 2015, more than a year following his release in a controversial prisoner exchange.

Before Nance accepted the pleas, Bergdahl described the day he walked away from his post. He said he wanted to get to Forward Operating Base Shirana to voice concerns he perceived with his leadership, but he never intended for soldiers to stop their mission to search for him.

“At the time, I had no intention of causing search and recovery operations,” Bergdahl told the judge. “At the time, I believed they’d notice I was missing, but not search for one private, not be pulled off a crucial mission to search for one guy.”

Without a pre-trial agreement, Bergdahl’s pleas are risky, but likely a calculated strategy, said Greg Rinckey, a New York-based lawyer who specializes in military law.

“I think this is an intentional strategy by the defense,” Rinckey said. “I think the government has not offered something palatable to them and they’re trying to signal to the judge that the government was unreasonable.”

The strategy is rare, said Rinckey, who was in the Judge Advocate General Corps for six years before entering private practice. He was not part of Bergdahl’s defense team.

Bergdahl was assigned to Task Force Yukon in Afghanistan at Observation Post Mest when he walked away, knowing he would miss guard duty and a convoy.

During the hearing on Monday, Bergdahl offered a rare glimpse into the day he walked away. He had previously only spoken about the incident on the podcast “Serial” and in an interview with British war filmmaker Sean Langan.

Bergdahl said he left with the intention of walking to Forward Operating Base Sharana, which he estimated was about 10 to 12 miles away.

Within 20 minutes, Bergdahl said, he was lost. About three or four hours later, he was captured by the Taliban, he said.

Bergdahl said he was taken to a small village. He was placed on his knees, blindfolded and his hands were restrained behind his back. A blanket was placed over his head, he said.

He said he heard male voices leave and tried to get the blindfold off his face and move his hands in front of him. When he realized that wasn’t possible, he said, he tried to run and use the terrain to his advantage.

“I decided the best thing was to just run for it,” he said. “I started running, there came shouts. I was tackled by people. It didn’t go so well.”

Bergdahl said he tried to escape 12 to 15 times during the nearly five years of his captivity.

One time, Bergdahl said, he escaped for eight days.

“I was trying to get the attention of drones that had a presence in the area,” he said.

When asked by the judge if leaving Observation Post Mest for Forward Operating Base Shirana was an appropriate way to voice concerns, Bergdahl said he understands now that it was wrong.

“I left my platoon mates in the battlefield,” he said. “It was very inexcusable.”

His disappearance triggered search and rescue operations that caused significant injuries to service members who could be called to testify.

In June, the judge ruled evidence of injuries to Sgt. 1st Class Mark Allen and retired Senior Chief Petty Officer James Hatch, a Navy SEAL, would be allowed during sentencing if Bergdahl was convicted of misbehavior before the enemy.

Allen was shot in the head when he and his embedded training team consisting of six Americans and 48 members of the Afghan National Army were searching a village for Bergdahl. Allen suffered a traumatic brain injury stroke and is confined to a wheelchair and unable to communicate.

On a separate mission, Hatch suffered a broken femur when he was hit by enemy fire on a mission to search for Bergdahl. The injury ended his naval career.

The pleas end two years of court proceedings, including retrieving 1.3 million pages of classified documents for review, and several attempts by defense lawyers to get the charges dismissed because they believed it would be impossible to receive a fair trial over then-candidate Donald Trump’s attacks on Bergdahl.

Defense lawyers said Trump’s disparaging remarks during his presidential campaign violated Bergdahl’s due process rights. Trump has repeatedly called Bergdahl a “traitor” during interviews and town hall meetings.

Staff writer Amanda Dolasinski can be reached at adolasinski@fayobserver.com or 486-3528.

———

©2017 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.) at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.