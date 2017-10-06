Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl expected to plead guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, according to a breaking news alert from the Associate Press.

The AP claims two sources -who they did not name- said the Idaho native will submit the plea later this month and sentencing will start on Oct. 23.

Bergdahl deserted his Afghanistan post in 2009 at the age of 23 while serving in a U.S. Army infantry battalion. He was held captive by the Taliban for about five years.