Bergdahl expected to plead guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy
Share This Story, Choose Your Platform!
-
FILE - This undated file image provided by the U.S. Army shows Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, the soldier held prisoner for years by the Taliban after leaving his post in Afghanistan. Bergdahl is facing charges, including desertion, for leaving his post in Afghanistan in 2009. A hearing is scheduled Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015, at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. (AP Photo/U.S. Army, file)
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl expected to plead guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, according to a breaking news alert from the Associate Press.
The AP claims two sources -who they did not name- said the Idaho native will submit the plea later this month and sentencing will start on Oct. 23.
Bergdahl deserted his Afghanistan post in 2009 at the age of 23 while serving in a U.S. Army infantry battalion. He was held captive by the Taliban for about five years.
Share This Story, Choose Your Platform!
Leave A Comment