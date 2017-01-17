Drew Carey, a Marine veteran, actor, author and host of “The Price is Right” will emcee the Veterans Inaugural Ball – Salute to Heroes Ball on January 20.

“I am proud and honored to be a part of such a momentous event,” he said. “I look forward to paying tribute to my fellow veterans and the Medal of Honor recipients.”

The Marine veteran, who spent six years in the Reserves, supports the military, veterans, servicemembers and their families but has never been a supporter of President-elect Trump.

During the election, Carey was a strong supporter of Libertarian party presidential nominee Gary Johnson and even hosted a fundraiser at this Hollywood Hills home.

When asked if supporting Johnson would take votes from Hillary Clinton, he said, “I don’t give a f**k. If your person doesn’t get enough votes, you lose. I don’t want to hear it. There are more than two choices and you are allowed to vote for whoever you want.”

“I don’t need a national daddy, or mommy,” Carey said about why he supports Johnson. When it comes to the “lesser of two evils” between Hillary and Trump, he said “Gary Johnson.”

During an interview with the Daily Beast, before the event started, he said in reference to Trump, “I don’t know what America he’s living in…but he’s crazy.”

Donald Trump Is a Bad Person https://t.co/HA2YQbICqp — Drew Carey (@DrewFromTV) December 8, 2015

In September -when the President-elect was still unknown- Carey singed on to participate in the Ball, which dates back to Eisenhower’s inauguration.

The host of the event, The American Legion, applauded Carey for his is service and commitment to honoring veterans.

“The American Legion would like to thank Drew Carey for his service to our country and lending his talents to this event,” said Charles E. Schmidt, the American Legion National Commander. “We know with him behind the microphone everyone in attendance will have a fantastic time. It is only fitting that on the night the new commander-in-chief takes office, the opportunity is given to thank the bravest of the brave — our nation’s Medal of Honor recipients — in person and we are proud to provide that opportunity once again.”

President-elect Trump and/or Vice President-elect Pence will attend the ball, as the tradition of their attendance has been honored since the first Veterans Inaugural Ball.

The Ball was started in 1953 as a way for the newly sworn in commander in chief to pay tribute to Medal of Honor recipients on the night of the inauguration.

Other invited guests include members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, congressional representatives, celebrities, corporate citizens and veterans group leaders, according to The American Legion.

The event, organized by 15 congressionally chartered veterans service organizations , is the longest-continuous inaugural event for veterans.

