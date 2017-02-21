The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Pfc. Brian. P. Odiorne, 21, of Ware, Massachusetts died Feb. 20, in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, from a non-combat related incident. The incident is under investigation.

He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood,Texas.

Spokespersons from Fort Hood and the Department of Defense could not immediately provide additional information on the cause of Odiorne’s death.

This story is still developing.

