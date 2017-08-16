A US Army Brigade Commander in Texas has been suspended pending a DWI charge she accrued over the weekend, Fort Bliss officials say.

Colonel Shana E. Peck of the 11th Air Defense Artillery brigade was suspended and is scheduled for arraignment on August 14 after being arrested on the 11th.

Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Husted -the spokesman for the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command- confirmed Peck’s suspension in an email Wednesday morning, but added the suspension doesn’t affect the brigade’s readiness.

“Regardless of any situation,” he said, “the brigade remains trained and ready to answer the nation’s call at any moment to provide air and missile defense (to combatant commanders).”

According to USAWTFM, the Colonel is the first brigade commander suspended this year “where the circumstances behind the suspension were part of the public record.”

Peck, from Niceville, Fla., took command of Fort Bliss’ storied 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade in June of 2016. She was the first woman to ever command the 11th Brigade, which traces its history back to before World War I. The 11th Brigade has had a presence at Fort Bliss since 1971, according to El Paso Times.

