Police in Georgia are searching for a man who shot a US Army veteran in a road rage incident that occurred when an Atlanta-area veteran was heading to the VA to pick up medication.

The incident -which took place on January 3- began when another driver cut off 28-year-old veteran Ford Ash.

“He cut me off in traffic,” Ash recounted. “I got up beside him, I looked over at him and I kind of shrugged my shoulders at him, kinda like ‘Hey man, what are you doing?’”

The gesture was enough for the suspect to chase Ash for ten miles, all while brandishing a gun. Although Ash tried to escape, he unfortunately pulled into into a dead-end street and was shot by the driver.

“He shot through his window and into my door and into my leg,” said Ash.

Ash called out to bystanders to call 911, but he ultimately drove himself to the VA Emergency Room.

Witnesses questioned by police described the gunman as a black male with facial hair, who drove a Kia Soul and nearly ran over several people as he fled. Unfortunately for police, the license plate number provided by witnesses seems to be off by a digit.

Now over a month later, Ash walked with a cane, with the still-visible bullet hole in his door as a sobering reminder that his assailant walks among us unpunished.

“He’s out there and now that he maybe feels like he can get away with it, what’s going to stop him from doing it again?” said Lauren Flynt, Ash’s fiancée.

According to WSB-TV, a GoFundMe has been set up to help Ash with medical expenses.

“God forbid he killed somebody, I just don’t want that to happen to anyone else,” Ash said.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

