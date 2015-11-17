An Army Infantry veteran with over ten years of service confronted a woman who claimed she was in the infantry. It is not clear how the confrontation came about, but the woman can be seen holding a card that says “Supporting our Troops”. They appear to be in a parking lot so it is possible that either the infantryman or the woman was soliciting donations and a conversation about serving ensued.

In the video, she says she served in the 2nd Battalion 78th Infantry regiment and the veteran calls her out by saying he trained at Fort Benning (home of the Infantry training school) and there are no women in the infantry.

© 2015 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at media@brightmountainmedia.com