An Army Infantry veteran with over ten years of service confronted a woman who claimed she was in the infantry. It is not clear how the confrontation came about, but the woman can be seen holding a card that says “Supporting our Troops”. They appear to be in a parking lot so it is possible that either the infantryman or the woman was soliciting donations and a conversation about serving ensued.
In the video, she says she served in the 2nd Battalion 78th Infantry regiment and the veteran calls her out by saying he trained at Fort Benning (home of the Infantry training school) and there are no women in the infantry.
© 2015 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.
All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at media@brightmountainmedia.com
Really? She said she was attached to an infantry unit…Not that she was IN the infantry. Get over yourself and leave people alone.
I’m English and I still expect her to know what an MOS is even if I don’t know.
There was a male at the walmart in Johnson City on Brownsmill walking around the parking lot gathering donations for deployed Soldiers. It was called Care Package Campaign or something like that. The lowest donation was $40.00 for an individual care package, and then it was broken down into different increments going up the echelons (squad was like 60 bucks, platoon around 100.) Either way, they were asking for cash donations only and if you didn’t have cash they asked if you could please go to the ATM. The Crap didn’t add up when I encountered them as I walked into the store. I looked the campaign up on my phone and saw that some other people in Louisiana had gotten arrested for the same nonsense. On my way out, the guy was still there with a woman and her children, (you can see them in the background). I walked back out and the guy legitimetely was getting cash from these people. He said his goal was 10 donations per night and he already had 8, so I couldn’t let that woman give these cons any more money that she should spend on her family.
Hey just so there is no confusion, I was a 68W. I did Basic at Benning and AIT at Fort Sam Houston. I was never an 11B.
I find this actually hilarious. While I don’t condone what these people are doing for you to position yourself as some moral person is laughable.
You are abusive and have been arrested multiple times for beating up women and you faked your way to a medical discharge. 10 year Veteran? LMAO.
when i first enlisted i was an 11M (mechinized infantry) later the army got rid of that MOS everyone became 11B i was also a bradley master gunner so when someone rattles of a unit i know within a split second weather or not there full of shit and the 278th infantry doesnt exist its the 278th armored cavalry regiment wich is a NG unit