Popular Military did not endorse this stunt or encourage it to be conducted. This was conducted by trained professionals and should not be reenacted or attempted by others.
Marine veteran Karl Klimes felt he needed to prove himself further after already shooting himself with a 9mm Glock pistol at point blank range. After Popular Military published the video, the responses to the stunt by viewers varied.
Klimes says he completed the stunt to raise awareness for his charities that intend to house and heal struggling veterans.
The Marine infantry (0311) veteran has already invested $20 thousand dollars of his own money and has fallen short on his crowd sourced funding goals. He has only raised close to $2500 of the $130k to complete the veteran living quarters on his Wisconsin ranch.
“It is my goal to show Veterans that there are other ways to live and cope with their struggles,” Karl says. “Farming and my service dog, are the two main reasons I am alive today.”
Klimes has a dedicated phone line that he promises he will answer 24 hours a day if a struggling veteran want someone to speak to. But to prove his dedication to his dream of helping, he has gone even further than the 9mm stunt.
After reading many negative comments on his video -where some suggested he was an alcoholic and not a trained professional- he felt it necessary to prove them wrong. On Friday, he enlisted the help of the first veteran staying in his home, an Army infantry veteran, to push the stunt as far as it can go.
Klimes proved his faith in his fellow veterans by letting a fellow veteran pull the trigger on a .308 caliber round and a 00 buck shot round while its pointed at his chest from a few feet away.
You can find out more about the Wisconsin-based Moo-Lon Labe Home For Veterans and donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/moolonlabe
I must reiterate that this was a completely controlled confidence drill done by trained professionals with a combined experience of over 20 years in security and military, with medical professionals on site and on standby– Karl tested the Infidel Body Armor level IIIA plates extensively with multiple types of rounds and loads/charges.
Some have seen this kind of thing done before, example would be Vickers tv’s “Russian Spetsnatz” episode’s confidence drill– this was no different, and in completely controlled parameters– zero was fully checked and ensured, plate position, everything. Nothing was left out of consideration (including legal protection waivers)– EXTREME trust in your battle buddies is paramount, with that I must say again, NEVER TRY THIS.
Karl Klimes is the most dedicated advocate and Marine I have ever personally met. Volunteering alongside him is both a privilege and an honor. If there are Veterans out there in need of Service dogs, he raises and donates them AKC certified. When that bunkhouse is built and the outbuilding is refurbished there will be multiple programs as stated by Karl and the charity– Agriculture/Farming on- site training, Equine (horse) therapy, Dog therapy, and general land retreat to fish, hunt, and hang out.
This man deserves so much for what he is doing and has already done, having already donated over 5K in service dogs around the country, and the investments as stated in the article.
Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage– Those who have borne the battle must stand by each other.
Never Quit, your family– we, are there for you.
