A 34-year-old Army Drill Sergeant veteran was killed in his home during an altercation on Monday. The reportedly retired Army medic sergeant (E-5) was found by police lying on the ground at home with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Chandler Davis was made famous in the Dallas community after five officers were killed during an ambush by an Army veteran just over a year ago. In an act of solidarity and respect, Chandler stood for hours saluting a memorial for the slain officers.

Davis’s brother, 38-year-old John Guthrie Davis III, is the main suspect and has been charged with murder.

Dallas News reports, “The elder Davis told police that the two had gotten in a fight because his brother accused him of stealing a gun. According to him, his brother was ‘tearing things up’ looking for the missing gun.”

The older Davis recorded the incident with his phone’s camera, which allegedly infuriated Chandler. Davis III claims that his younger brother grabbed the phone and threatened to break it.

According to the police affidavit, John Davis said he grabbed his gun and shot his brother because he was scared for his life. After an unknown female called the police, Davis was taken to Medical City Plano Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

