A retired Army Special Forces soldier’s wife was one of the victims of the tragic attack on the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas.

The wife of Tony Burditus, Denise, died in his arms during the barrage of gunfire from the Madalay Bay hotel. The two had traveled to Las Vegas from their home is West Virginia for the festival.

“It saddens me to say that I lost my wife of 32 years, a mother of two, soon to be grandmother of five this evening in the Las Vegas shooting,” Tony Burditus wrote on Facebook. “Denise passed in my arms.”

Not long before the attack began, 50-year-old Denise posted a picture to Twitter of her and her husband smiling at the concert.

A friend of the couple described them to HuffPost as “high school sweethearts” who were “very much in love.”

“They were very active and full of life. Traveled around the country, took cruises, lived in different states and just recently moved back home to the Martinsburg West Virginia area,” Denise Chambers said. “They took off to Vegas for the Music Festival when this horrific incident took place.”

