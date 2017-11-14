An Army veteran felt he had no other choice but to confront a fake soldier on Friday.
While attending a Veteran’s Day breakfast ceremony at his son’s elementary school in Fort Meyers, Florida, he noticed an alleged soldier’s uniform was not in regulation.
Robert Flynn, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, was at the school to see his son and the other students sing patriotic songs, present ‘Thank You’ notes to veterans and eat the catered breakfast.
He first noticed the “soldier” when he was in line to eat at the school cafeteria.
“Immediately upon seeing him, I knew he was wrong,” he wrote. “My first question was, “Are you in the Army?”, to which he replied, ‘Yes sir!'”
When Flynn asked him what unit he was in, the “soldier” replied with “11 Bravo” -the MOS (military occupation specialty) nomenclature for Army infantry.
“This person was wearing an unauthorized undershirt, no headgear, 101st Airborne unit insignia, with a missing “Airborne” tab, a “Ranger” and “Special Forces” tab instead,” Flynn wrote.
Every year -around Veteran’s Day- impostors claim to be service members or veterans but the public outrage has switched from being over the impostor’s offenses to the veterans who confront them.
Many have come to defend the impostors by suggesting that many of them are mentally ill and veteran’s confronting them is not doing any good. But in this moment, Flynn felt it was necessary to intervene.
He had just witnessed a man at his son’s school in a uniform that gives him authority, which is not something a mentally ill person should have over children.
“This type of behavior disgusts me to the core and I could not go without addressing it,” Flynn wrote.
“If you’ve never sacrifice for this country, missed birthdays, first steps, first days of school, etc., then please don’t choose to weigh in with your irrelevant negative feedback about the manner in which I handled the situation; Your opinion is strictly that, as is mine.”
I guess adult dress-up is a sickness?
“If you’ve never sacrifice for this country, missed birthdays, first steps, first days of school, etc.,” and we missed a lot of them, memories that we only have from pictures or videos. have done and will continue to call out fakers and pretenders. My favorite one was at a PGR event and asshat came to us wearing his beret on the wrong side.
Sometimes those that have food forget what a person that does not get a warm meal everyday will do to get a free meal no matter what they have to wear. I am a vet and have been on the other side. I am just glad he was fed a good meal.
you know most idiots who lie arent fucking homeless dipshit fuck them all
There are 2 that go every veterans day to my daughter’s school. I would like to rip there heads off and crap in there dead trunks. Being in OIF 3 AND 5. I lost some good friends. Those scum bags should not look at a uniform much less put one on unless they’ve been there.
if you never stepped up then do not dare to wear something the rest of us earned
Coming from a vet don’t see the big deal
I am with you on this one.
Shut uuuuuup! You all sound like douche bag entitled millennials crying about what you think you deserve and bullying people who you think doesn’t deserve anything. You earned the right to wear camouflage? You earned the right to wear a patch? You earned the right to wear standard issued clothing? Like all of those items are what makes you a fucking man. I pity you if it does. Those pieces of cloth defined you and now demands respect??
You don’t deserve respect. You volunteered, just like I did. Same for my Infantry brothers who were lost in both conflicts. We all knew the stakes we gambled to play the game. Now, our game is over. We quit playing. Whether ETSd when our enlistment was up, retired, or put out on medical. It’s time to move the fuck on. Your purpose isn’t to get up into some jack asses face because he decided to play dress up. You’re a fucking civilian now. Get over it. Do something productive like homeless veteran outreach. Go volunteer to at the shelters. Shit. Actually go visit the families of those same Brothers you are so quick to monetize for your own self ego and pity parties. Just shut the fuck up about what you think you deserve. You weren’t drafted. You don’t deserve respect. You earn it. Vietnam Vets earned respect. They came home to nothing. They are now barely getting the treatment they deserved back in the 70’s. We post 9/11 Vets…We came home to “home town heroes” dog and pony shows and free fucking onion blooms.
I don’t give a damn about costumed wannabes. I care about the way you represent us Veterans so we are being seen as functional civilians. I care about the Veterans who don’t self-identify and every night they fight the urge to put their service pistol in their mouth. I care about the fact that our age of conflict has died down- which leads to the inevitable decline of patriotism. Which then leads to indifference towards Veterans and then a reduction of Veteran services.
Not some band of prior service tards roaming Wal-marts with GoPros and harassing someone because they have an airborne unit patch but no tab. Bitch! I know two people from my old 1st ID “Blue Spader” unit personally -who were attached to the 82 airborne unit in Taji. They get to wear the screaming eagle combat patch without the airborne tab.
If I didn’t have the love and pride for my brothers in arms, I would intentionally walk around wearing my blue cord as my wallet chain. See how many of you POGs try to fuckin mud check me and then eat my knuckles for getting up in my face. But I wont. Because I’m too busy doing my own business and contributing to society. Not sitting around like you- with your thumb up your ass waiting to see if the VA falls for your disability claim about PTSD, and tinnitus, and knee problems, and sleep disorders, and paper cut scars, and nightmares from hearing the explosions out in sector while you had to suck up 8 hours in a guard tower.
We volunteered to go to both shit holes. We survived. I will buy you a beer because you earned that from your time in.
Do something with the time you have now to earn our respect tomorrow.
Preach it Brutha!
Why would they wear a screaming eagle if attached to the 82nd dipshit they would wear aa not my screaming eagle
I’m a Vietnam Veteran (2 tours) you made me smile….
BMac,
Your diatribe is unwarrented…check yourself. Someone impersonated a Veteran is a shame, your bullying was worse. BCD?
Suck it Jeff
Dude you needs a safe space if you think that is bullying. I think that he hit it on the head. Truth hurts
Well if veterans hadn’t gone around severely beating mentally ill people who claimed to be service members then the public wouldn’t have gotten mad. You don’t beat people up who aren’t causing harm, you confront and go about it lawfully. The guy in the video did it correctly.
