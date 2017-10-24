A Fort Knox soldier is in custody and facing a slew of charges after shooting a man who was in his spouse’s bedroom- with his wife.

33-year-old Sergeant First Class Gregory Rich II kicked in the door of his wife’s apartment around 2 AM on Monday, walking upstairs to the master bedroom.

Armed with a .45 caliber pistol, Rich fired several shots through the door, striking his wife’s male companion.

In addition to opening fire on the pair, Rich used a razor to slash the tires on his wife’s vehicle, as well as those on the vehicle of the other man.

Rich confessed to police, giving up the details of the incident and the location of the weapon.

Rich -who has has been in the Army since 2004 and deployed to Iraq in 2005- is assigned to the US Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox. He has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to Rich’s Facebook post yesterday, he gave a telling foreshadowing of things to come mere hours before his assault.

“When you know a person [sic] never be supervised by what they do,” he wrote. “People do what they do.”

According to The News-Enterprise, the Wisconsin native is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center and was scheduled for an arraignment earlier this morning.

If convicted, Rich may face 20-50 years or life in prison.

