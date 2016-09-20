A US Army Soldier stationed at the World Trade Center in NYC is facing several charges after striking a Port Authority police officer and fleeing from police.

30-year-old Army Sergeant Amber M. Johnson of Clarksville, TN, was driving toward New Jersey through the Lincoln Tunnel on Sunday evening when she attempted to turn around at the end of the tunnel, telling officers that she had made a mistake and did not want to continue onward to New Jersey.

According to Port Authority Police public information officer Joe Pentangelo, when the officers told her she couldn’t turn around in the tunnel, Johnson spun her car around, knocking one officer to the ground and injuring his wrist. Johnson then drove into oncoming traffic back toward Manhattan.

Chasing her on foot as she drove away, officers pursued her in patrol cars, with one unit blocking her path at 10th and Dyer Avenue near Times Square. She was subsequently arrested and her car impounded.

According to The Leaf-Chronicle, Johnson was charged with assault, unlawful fleeing and traffic offenses.

Johnson’s duties include checking cargo at the World Trade Center.

