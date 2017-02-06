(Columbus, GA) Police are investigating a shooting that left a Soldier dead early Sunday morning.

Christopher Warden, 30, was assigned to Ft. Benning Ga., according to WTVM 9.

Warden was shot while entering an apartment at around 7 a.m. according to The Ledger-Inquirer.

According to WRBL, Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirms Warden’s death and that he was pronounced dead at 8:33 a.m. at Midtown Medical Center.

Many of his close friends have gone to social media to grieve the tragic loss.

A close friend of Warden said in a Facebook post:

“Tonight is very bitter sweet for me. I had been planned on asking the love of my life to marry me for a of couple months now, which I did. I heard about my good buddy Christopher Warden passing away last night which devastated me. I had the pleasure of playing a song for him as he proposed to Shannon Marie just last week. Chris was always a fan of mine and always came to my shows. Chris was not only a great person but a US Army Ranger. You never know when the person next to you will be gone. Live life to be fullest and never look back. Rest Easy Chris. I’ll see you on the other side buddy!”

Warden and his girlfriend, Shannon, were recently engaged on Tuesday.

Warden’s body is being sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

News outlets have reached out to Ft. Benning and Columbus Police for more details and have not received a response.

Popular Military will provide an update when information becomes available.

