An Army Private, in the Reserves, from Austin, TX has garnered much attention online after posting a video explaining how he can serve in the Army with Trump as the president.
“Free college for me and my muthaf**kin kids — and a bonus too; god damn me; shiiiiit; teach me how to shoot a muthaf**ka; travel all around the world; b***hes on the d**k, ” Loony Washington, who appears to be assigned to the Army Reserve’s 11th Aviation Command, rambled in his video.
After a few more strategically placed expletives, Washington, who proclaims to be a “n***a from the south,” laces up boots, executes a left face and says, “I am an American Soldier.”
“As members of the Army Team, individual’ interactions offline and online reflect on the army and its values. The Army values apply to all aspects of our life, including online conduct,” the Army stated in an All Army Activity message (ALARACT) in February.
Washington is also an aspiring rapper with songs on Soundcloud and music videos on Youtube. The content of his videos suggest he has no intention of actually adopting the Army values.
“You know I ain’t going to change cause I’m a nigga from the hood,” he says in his song titled, “Confessions.”
According to the Army’s social media handbook, “commenting, posting, or linking to material that violates the UCMJ or basic rules of Soldier conduct is prohibited.”
The Army Human Resources Specialist’s video, which was originally posted to Facebook, has had over 2 million views since it was posted on Wednesday.
He needs to be out of the Army, right away. He is a disgrace to the uniform.
Discharge him. He is a disgrace to the fundamentals of what military service is about. Unfortunately people like him are allowed to be enlisted due to demands for the workforce but at the end of the day he won’t be missed.
Discaharge without any disability!! Shouldn’t get disability because your a thug!
You people who aren’t in touch with things that are trending in social media just twisted this whole thing to make this soldier look bad.just stay off of Facebook
Should not get disability because your a thug!!
He is praising the military for his opportunity, and you all are bashing him? He may be doing it in his own way, but hey everything he said is true. Are you offended by his language, or something else, because when I was in we used way more curse words than that. He said retire in 20 years, then the opportunity to get 100% disability. These are all benefits to being in the military. He is praising the military for covering him, and you all want to act like he is a disgrace.
Is this a Duffel Blog post? Did you seriously dedicate staff resources on a “news site” to report on Reserve Private’s social media posts? Thousands of stories in the the US military. Folks in combat and you posted this joke of an article diming out a freaking E3! This website Is a joke just looking for clickbait to get us to see the ads from the people trying to take our money. Pathetic.
Wow you guys just blew the whole ordeal out of proportion. Smh, how about we focuse on real issues like racisim throughout the ranks of the military.