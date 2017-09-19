There is no questioning whether Dan Helmer, a West Point graduate who served 11 years as an Army officer in Iraq and Afghanistan, is a patriot but his political advertisement to be the Representative for Virginia’s 10th District displays patriotism in an extremely awkward way.

The Army veteran, who is still in the Army Reserves, chose to take on a “Top Gun” (which is based on Navy pilots) movie theme that digresses into an awkward sitcom-styled, bad singing karaoke scene that is intended to target his incumbent Republican opponent.

“We need a new generation of leaders who come from outside politics to change the way that business gets done in Washington,” Helmer states on his website.

His advertisement shows he is clearly not afraid to go “outside politics” to break the mold for campaign advertisements. But the only way to tell if his bold move put Congresswoman Barbara Comstock into the danger zone will be determined on election day.

If you live in the 10th District and feel indifferent, you can always vote for him just to keep him from singing.

