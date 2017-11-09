The five years that Bowe Bergdahl spent chained up and beaten by the Taliban after he walked off his post in Afghanistan in 2009 likely led to the judge’s decision to spare him further confinement, military law experts said.

Col. Jeffery Nance, the military judge who presided over Bergdahl’s sentencing hearing on Fort Bragg, deliberated for seven hours last week before announcing that the soldier would be demoted from sergeant to private, forfeit $1,000 pay per month for 10 months and receive a dishonorable discharge.

Bergdahl, who pleaded guilty Oct. 16 to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, did not receive the prison time that prosecutors had been pursuing. He could have been sentenced to life in prison.

Nance announced his decision just before noon on Friday, without explanation.

Military law experts have said the greatest evidence considered by the judge was likely Bergdahl’s time in captivity.

Bergdahl said that while he was held by the Taliban, his hands and legs were shackled to posts of a makeshift bed. He said his torso and legs were whipped with copper cables, and the bottoms of his feet were burned with matches. He also was shown videos of executions and said his captors threatened to cut his head off.

After an escape that lasted eight days, Bergdahl was put in a cage with iron bars, where he lived for four years.

His health deteriorated, and he dealt with bouts of dysentery from lack of proper nutrition and water.

“It really seemed like he had been punished enough,” said Rachel VanLandingham, a former Air Force lawyer who now teaches at Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles.

“Really, it’s almost five years Bergdahl spent in captivity under really brutal conditions,” she said. “It’s the largest data point to what the judge gave the greatest weight.”

Peter Yellin, a former chief prosecutor for the 2nd Marine Division at Camp Lejeune, agreed that the judge probably heavily weighed Bergdahl’s time in captivity. Yellin, who said desertion cases were among his most difficult to prosecute, said he expected the judge to spare Bergdahl from prison.

“The five years he spent as a prisoner of the Taliban in unspeakable conditions is punishment enough,” he said. “I don’t think there would be any useful purpose in further imprisonment.”

The judge also probably considered the Army’s responsibility for Bergdahl, who had a previous psychiatric discharge, Yellin said.

Bergdahl, who suffers from a schizophrenia-like mental condition called schizotypal personality disorder, received an uncharacterized discharge from the Coast Guard after suffering a panic attack during basic training. Bergdahl said he told his Army recruiter about the discharge.

“Knowing he had psychiatric problems in the past, the Army still assigned him to a combat zone, which is devastating,” Yellin said.

Although Bergdahl didn’t receive prison time, former Army lawyer Kris Poppe said a dishonorable discharge is a substantial punishment.

“It’s the most severe discharge available to an enlisted soldier,” said Poppe, who went into private practice in Fayetteville after retiring as a lieutenant colonel.

The discharge, which triggers an automatic appeal, could impact the soldier’s benefits and carries a stigma, he said.

Bergdahl said he walked off his remote post in Afghanistan to raise concerns about problems he believed existed within his unit’s leadership. He was captured by the Taliban within hours. His disappearance triggered extensive, hastily planned search missions, including two where service members were injured.

Prosecutors were seeking a sentence of 14 years in prison and a punitive discharge. During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors called service members who searched for Bergdahl and the wife of a National Guard soldier who was shot in the head while searching for the soldier.

In unsworn testimony on Oct. 30, Bergdahl told the judge that walking off post was a “horrible mistake.” He said he didn’t think anyone would go looking for him, and he never intended for anyone to get hurt.

Bergdahl added he was thankful for the determination and sacrifice of those service members who were injured searching for him. The Army still has yet to decide whether or not Bergdahl is entitled to back pay from the time he spent in captivity.

Captive soldiers normally receive special compensation worth around $150,000 on top of their normal pay which includes hostile-fire pay for being in a combat zone, according to Fox News.

Based upon the results of trial, the Army is reviewing Sgt. Bergdahl’s pay and allowances,” Lt. Col. Randy Taylor told Army Times. “His final pay and allowances will be determined in accordance with DoD policy and Army regulation.”

According to preliminary calculations, Bergdahl could be entitled to more than $300,000.

My understanding is there has to be an administrative determination of his duty status at each point, from the time he was captured until now,” an army official told the Army Times. “In order to figure out what he’s owed, you’re basically going to have to start from that point of captivity.”

It is also possible that Bergdahl could even owe money to the military if the Army decides he should not have been paid for time in captivity.

