Fort Hood officials have confirmed that a man who was killed after a police chase and officer-involved shooting in Bell County Thursday, and who investigators say ultimately died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, was Master Sgt. Alva Joe Gwinn, an 18-year veteran.

Authorities identified Gwinn, 39, on Friday. On Monday, Fort Hood officials confirmed Gwinn was a soldier who entered active-duty military service as a combat engineer and had been stationed in Fort Hood since 2012.

Thursday’s incident started after Williamson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a welfare check call west of Florence. Authorities say Gwinn led them in a police chase that reached Bell County, where Gwinn eventually attempted to flee on foot.

Williamson County deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers involved in the pursuit exchanged gunfire with Gwinn and injured him, but according to a preliminary investigation, Gwinn ultimately died after he shot himself in the head, DPS officials said Friday.

Gwinn got out of the car with a gun and pointed it at the law enforcement officials, DPS officials said. They shot him, and then he shot himself in the head, DPS officials said.

Gwinn was pronounced dead around 1:55 p.m., Chody said.

The Williamson County deputy who was involved has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting, Chody said.

Texas Rangers are conducting the investigation, DPS said.

Gwinn did several tours abroad from 2003 and 2013 in support of operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, Fort Hood officials said. His awards and decorations included include a Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and four Army Commendation Medals.

Gwinn was also a defendant in a child sex assault case, court records show.

He was indicted in 2016 on a charge that he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl several years ago in another state, according to the Temple Daily Telegram. “In May, Gwinn reportedly barricaded himself in a Killeen residence and threatened to shoot himself if the investigation wasn’t stopped,” the Telegram said. “However, he eventually surrendered to Killeen Police officers and was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood to be evaluated.”

His trial was set to begin Nov. 6.

