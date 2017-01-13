A US Army Sergeant from Fort Hood is reported to have died on Wednesday while at his place of duty.

23-year-old Sergeant Alex Matthew Dean Taylor was found unresponsive in one of his unit’s work-related buildings on the massive Texas Army post, according to Army Criminal Investigation Command chief of public affairs Chris Grey.

“At this point in the investigative process, we do not suspect foul play but have not completely ruled it out while we conduct a complete and thorough death investigation,” Grey told the Army Times on Thursday. “Due to the ongoing investigation, we will not be releasing any further details at this time to protect the integrity of the investigative process.”

Taylor was a member of the 15th Military Intelligence Battalion, having been assigned to Fort Hood since July of last year. Originally an Aviation Operations Specialist, Taylor had accrued nearly half of decade of service, with awards including the Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Aviation Badge, Air Assault Badge and Army Service Ribbon.