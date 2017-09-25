A US Army combat veteran and police instructor from Arizona was gunned down by police after waving a gun near school grounds.

Police reportedly ordered 28-year-old former infantryman Scott Farnsworth to drop his weapon, but were forced to open fire when the young man aimed at the lawmen.

Following standard protocol, the department place the three officers involved on administrative leave while the shooting as the investigation continues.

Farnsworth’s wife, Stephanie Hamilton, has been left to pick up the pieces- and reflect upon her late husband’s mental health woes.

“He was a good person,” Hamilton said. “But this is what a vet looks like when they don’t get help.”

Hamilton went ton to say her husband’s actions were a plea for help -though the standoff ended violently- and were allegedly the result of the Phoenix VA Health Care System not taking his issues seriously.

“If we can’t get the help our vets need, this (type of incident) is what it comes down to,” Hamilton said

Post-Iraq and military service, Farnsworth volunteered his time conducting training for Phoenix-area law enforcement agencies and also trained K-9 officers, frequently helping transition retiring dogs to civilian homes.

According to AZ Central, Farnsworth had recently begun a string of erratic behavior prior to the incident, accruing assault and disorderly conduct charges in May and pleading guilty to misdemeanor attempted car theft in August.

