The military says a soldier who was killed during a combined Army nighttime live-fire exercise in Colorado was accidentally shot.

On Thursday, the Army identified the soldier as 20-year-old Spc. Matthew R. Turcotte of North Smithfield, Rhode Island.

Matthew R. Turcotte was a specialist assigned to the Army’s 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division.

The Army says Turcotte was killed at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday during an exercise using live ammunition at Fort Carson, an infantry post just outside Colorado Springs. According to the Army press release, Turcotte was “pronounced deceased” at the location of the incident following extensive medical efforts to save him.

“Our deepest condolences go out to Matthew Turcotte’s family on his tragic and unexpected passing,” said the commanding officer of the Rhode Islander’s brigade combat team, Col. David Zinn. “He exemplified commitment to our Army and selfless service to our nation. Matthew was a tremendous soldier who will be dearly and personally missed by the Warhorse Brigade Team.”

Since joining the Army in 2015, Turcotte earned the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon, and the NATO Medal.

No other details were released. An investigation is underway.

Turcotte joined the Army in August 2015 and had deployed once, to Kosovo.

