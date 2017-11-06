The Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Sgt. First Class Stephen B. Cribben, 33, of Simi Valley, California, died Nov. 4 in Logar Province, Afghanistan as a result of wounds sustained while engaged in combat operations. He was assigned to 2d Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group, Fort Carson, Colorado. The incident is under investigation.

“Steve was a great man, Green Beret, and father to his children,” said a fellow service member from the special operations community wrote. “He was one of the hardest working men I have ever had the pleasure of serving with. Please say a prayer tonight for those he left behind as he was selflessly defending liberty and undoubtedly protecting his teammates. ”

“Stephen leaves behind his wife Shelly and two sons, Connor (age 5) and Wyatt (age 3),”according to a close freind who created a GoFundMe page on behalf of Cribben’s wife. “Shelly is a stay at home mom who puts all of her energy into chasing after and caring for her two boys. She is a very active participant in her church as well as being a supportive military spouse in the SOF community.”

© 2017 Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

All rights reserved. The content of this webpage may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written consent of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. which may be contacted at info@brightmountainmedia.com, ticker BMTM.