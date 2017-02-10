The drone that was lost by the U.S. Army during a training mission on Jan. 31 at Fort Huachuca has been found in Colorado.

The Shadow RQ-7Bv2 unmanned aircraft was launched from Hubbard Landing Zone on the fort’s east range and lost connection with the ground station.

Nine days later, a hiker found the $1.5 million Shadow drone stuck in a tree in the mountains west of Denver, according to CBS news.

Soldiers from nearby Fort Carson helped with the recovery of the drone, which was found missing a wing.

The training in Arizona was being conducted with the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion from Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.

Officials originally believed the drone disintegrated when it crashed somewhere in the local area.

How the drone made it almost 850 miles from the southern Arizona Army base is under investigation, but officials said the aircraft has a flying time of nine hours.

