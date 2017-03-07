The Hinesville Police Department is investigating what appears to be the suspicious deaths of two soldiers from Fort Stewart, Ga.

The Liberty County Coroner has identified the deceased as 21-year-old Malika Jackson and 23-year-old MarQuez Brown, according to CBS affiliate WTOC News.

Brown, of Macon, was a former drum major at Southwest High School, according to condolences left by friends on a Facebook page in his name.

“This one really hurt. I never thought I would be posting anything like this. My nephew was handsome, smart, well dressed and very determined. He was a soldier in The United States Military. He had dreams that he was robbed of because of someone’s selfish motives. He enlisted in the military to get away from senseless crimes and now this happens. Please keep my family lifted up especially his mom (my sister) and his siblings,” said Brown’s aunt.

The soldiers were found shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

When officers first arrived on scene they looked through the window and noticed what appeared to be someone on the floor in need of medical care. They knocked on the door, received no response and decided to make a forced entry, according to a story by The Savannah Morning News.

Hinesville Police Department spokesman Captain Chris Reid said it does not appear the soldiers died of natural causes and has ruled the deaths as suspicious.

Although the Army is not officially releasing the names of the deceased, they did confirm both are from Fort Stewart.

“We can confirm the two individuals found dead in a Hinesville apartment Sunday night by Hinesville police are Fort Stewart soldiers,” said Fort Stewart Public Affairs spokesman Kevin Larson. “We are cooperating with law enforcement officials in the investigation. We are not releasing the names of the soldiers at this time to allow for next of kin notifications to be completed. Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the two soldiers. Additional details are not being released at this time,” he said in reporting by WTOC News.

Fort Stewart is the largest military installation east of the Mississippi River, and is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division.

WTOC reports many soldiers live in Hinesville, which borders the sprawling installation’s primary entrance.

