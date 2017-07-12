An Army Colonel and his wife have pleaded not guilty to a $20 million contract bribery scheme at Georgia’s Fort Gordon.

US Army Colonel Tyrone Roper and his wife, Audra Roper, have both pleaded not guilty to counts of conspiracy, bribery, false statements and obstruction of justice. A third man, Dwayne Oswald Fulton, also pleaded not guilty.

Allegations claim that Fulton and his cronies sought to solicit and accept cash bribes in exchange for rigging the award of over $20 million in Army contracts to selected individuals and companies.

According to a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office, “Colonel Roper was charged with one count of conspiracy, three counts of bribery, four counts of false statements and one count of obstruction, with a maximum sentence of 85 years in prison and a $1.75 million fine. Audra Roper was charged with one count of conspiracy, one count of false statements and one count of obstruction, with a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $750,000 fine. Fulton was charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of obstruction, with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.”

Magistrate Judge Judge Brian K. Epps granted the requests of all three defense attorneys for an additional three months to review additional evidence.

Fulton’s bond was set at $50,000, and the Ropers’ bonds were both set at $75,000. Judge Epps agreed with the Ropers’ defense attorneys that the amount should be equal to Fulton’s and their bonds were lowered to $50,000.

The case has since been investigated by Special Agent Preston T. Johnson of the US Army’s Criminal Investigations Division; Special Agent Randall J. Temples of the DoD’s CIS, and Special Agent Bryan M. Cofer of the US Small Business Administration, Office of Inspector General.

