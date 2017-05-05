“It was really scary — it was really scary to see blatant disregard for human well being,” triggered Durham protest marshall Christine Hawn whines to WNCN news broadcast on a video.

Through her entitled lens, in a world where protesters’ views and rights outweigh the rights of everyone who disagrees with their viewpoint, an Army vet showed the world he has no intention of caving to their will.

While cities across the United States hosted large ‘May Day’ protests, a gathering of protesters attempting to block a road in North Carolina took an interesting turn after one man and his diesel-powered Dodge Ram decided not to let them impede his movement.

Former 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division Soldier Joshua Melocik, is the ‘man in the truck’ being referenced in the viral video.

Melocik is seen in the video driving his truck toward the protesters in a very cautious manner — not “plowing” through the crowd as being reported on CBS North Carolina via the YouTube posting.

It appears Melocik, whose Dodge Ram appears to be a work truck pulling a trailer, has more important things to do … like maybe go to work for a living.

On his Facebook page, Melocik cites a report by The Independent Journal Review saying he really appreciates how they covered the situation. Like a majority of hard workers, he respects peoples’ right to protest, and says he’s willing to have “civil conversation” about the events.

Commenters on his page are hailing him a “Real American Hero.”

One commenter to his post asked Melocik if he’s catching grief for his actions. The commenter contends he doesn’t see a problem with the way Melocik handled the situation and jokingly remarks the only problem he sees is that when Melocik “punched it, there was no cloud of diesel. You need a tuner on it!”

One commenter said Melocik should highlight the negative feedback. Melocik humbly replies, “That’s not my style.”

Another commenter posts the ‘coup de gras’ — a video, which has gone viral with more than 1 million views, of the events embellished with a soundtrack and a very colorful narration. The narrator sings to Melocik you’re “A Real American Hero.”

Raw footage of the incident

Not only are Melocik and his more than 100 commenters fed up with protestors who think they can stomp of peoples’ rights to “free will,” it seems some legislators are taking the same position.

WNCN reports that in North Carolina there’s a new bill to protect a driver even if the driver were to hit a protestor, and it would guard them from civil liability for a protester’s injuries — that is — if the driver is exercising “due care.”

The bill, according to WNCN, has cleared the North Carolina house and now resides with the North Carolina Senate in its rules committee.

