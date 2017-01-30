Apocalypse Now is being adapted into a video game, led by game industry veterans with a maverick vision as original and unorthodox as the film 40 years ago. Erebus, a cross-disciplinary team of game developers and crowdfunding experts, have created a new online platform to deliver the latest updates and progress on the video game through the development process.

The development team builds upon a legacy of writing, production and directorial experience on a dozen role-playing game series, including blockbuster game series such as Fallout, Wasteland, Gears of War, Far Cry, Pillars of Eternity, Witcher, Neverwinter Nights and many more best-selling games. Working under the sponsorship of Francis Ford Coppola’s studio American Zoetrope, the creative team aims to usher Apocalypse Now into the internet age, reimagined as a terrifying role-playing experience.

In the game, players will be able to experience and direct the psychedelic vision of the Vietnam War as originally presented in the film. Apocalypse Now – The Game is an interactive recreation of Cpt. Benjamin Willard’s journey, tasking players with the assassination of Col. Walter E. Kurtz, an officer who has gone rogue and assembled his own army of worshippers deep within the jungle. Each player unveils their own unique version of Willard’s experience, with different aspects of the mission, story and combat-related decisions creating a multitude of new, personalized variations on the Apocalypse Now story.

“In terms of subject matter, source material, and artistic inspiration, Apocalypse Now will be unlike any video game that has come before, allowing our team to dig deeper and be more artful than I’ve ever dared in my two decades of game development,” said executive producer Lawrence Liberty.

“With the apocalypsenow.com site, we are creating a central hub where we can source feedback and direction directly from the people backing the game and I firmly believe that we can make better development decisions with the guidance of a large number of interested and invested players.”